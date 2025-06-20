A vibrant new community space is being launched in Worthing by independent artisan distillery Slake Spirits with a free event featuring live street art, Sussex food and family activities.

Upper Central will be revealed on Saturday, June 28, at a glorious all-dayer filled with food, drink, live performances, art and heart from 11am to 9pm.

This free-entry event at Chandlers Yard, in Upper High Street, Worthing, is open to locals and visitors alike and will be the first of an ongoing programme of engaging events.

Dr Thomas Martin-Wells, Slake's founder and self-professed ‘head dragon, distiller and forager’, is the mastermind behind the initiative that is quite literally in the distillery’s back yard.

“We put so much energy into quietly gathering and growing ingredients locally, we thought it was long overdue to get producers, artists and our wider community together to grow ideas that put the best of Sussex at the fore,” said Thomas.

"We're revitalising Chandlers Yard, the car park next to our distillery, into a great destination for connection, creativity and celebration. Upper Central will be a welcoming and vibrant space which we plan to turn into a regular monthly event."

Upper Central extends Thomas’ passion for crafting uniquely Sussex spirits alongside building a creative community space that celebrates nature through local food, drink and art.

He explained: "Our goal is to foster wild-inspired guardians of the future by honouring Sussex culture and heritage.”

To mark this exciting new chapter for Chandlers Yard, a powerhouse collective of Sussex’s top street artists will be live painting a mural on the distillery’s wall, including Brighton’s Nancy Taylor, Tom Norris, Ruby Taylor and Worthing local John Gillespie. The community is invited to grab a brush and be part of this unique creation.

The landmark street art piece will delve into Sussex’s Knucker dragon folklore, reimagining ancient tales about the benevolent mythical guardians of Sussex’s vital chalk aquifer water.

Upper Central’s launch also promises live music from local performers and DJs, wild inspired cocktails and mocktails from Slake Spirits, alongside local beers from nearby pub The Toad in the Hole and Worthing-based Hand Brew Co.

Sip on hand-blended teas and coffees from Whimsey Brews, savour smoked barbecue flavours from Ditch Brisket, indulge in fresh bread and baked treats from Food By Georgia and savour delicious salads and vegan food from Tommy’s Community Kitchen – a project local to Worthing that supports neurodiverse teens to provide opportunities and free meals to those in need.

Younger visitors will also have plenty to keep themselves entertained including face painting, handcrafted gelato from Sussex Ice Cream, a family-friendly leaf printing workshop and more.

Thomas said: "Whether you're joining us to relax, create or simply enjoy a great day out, there’s going to be plenty to explore.

"Future plans for Upper Central include a community urban rain garden, wellness initiatives and regular activities for kids. We hope to create a space everyone can enjoy, be inspired by nature and each other and discover a deeper connection to place.”