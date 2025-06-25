Worthing pub to host ten-day craft cider festival

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 25th Jun 2025, 07:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders will be among the tipples on offer when a Worthing pub hosts a ten-day craft cider festival.

The festival is to be held at The Three Fishes, in Chapel Road, Worthing, from Friday, June 27, to Sunday, July 6.

The ciders on offer will include Barn Screecher (Hunts), Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak), Toffee Apple (Snails Bank), Midnight Special (Mr Whitehead’s), Peach Mojito (Pulp), Fiery Fox (Gwynt y Ddraig),

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

and Rhoobarb & Custard (Barbourne) – with all suitable for vegans and vegetarians according to pub owner Wetherspoon.

The Three Fishes, in Chapel Road, Worthing, is to host a ten-day craft cider festival. Picture: Wetherspoonplaceholder image
The Three Fishes, in Chapel Road, Worthing, is to host a ten-day craft cider festival. Picture: Wetherspoon

Ciders will cost £2.99 a pint – a lower price than the normal guest cider pricing.

Pub manager Ritchie Don said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over a ten-day period.

“All of the ciders will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tasting notes on all of the ciders will be available in the pub magazine, with a digital version also available on the Wetherspoon app and website, and all ciders will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice