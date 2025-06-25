Worthing pub to host ten-day craft cider festival
The festival is to be held at The Three Fishes, in Chapel Road, Worthing, from Friday, June 27, to Sunday, July 6.
The ciders on offer will include Barn Screecher (Hunts), Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak), Toffee Apple (Snails Bank), Midnight Special (Mr Whitehead’s), Peach Mojito (Pulp), Fiery Fox (Gwynt y Ddraig),
and Rhoobarb & Custard (Barbourne) – with all suitable for vegans and vegetarians according to pub owner Wetherspoon.
Ciders will cost £2.99 a pint – a lower price than the normal guest cider pricing.
Pub manager Ritchie Don said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over a ten-day period.
“All of the ciders will be available at great value-for-money prices.”
Tasting notes on all of the ciders will be available in the pub magazine, with a digital version also available on the Wetherspoon app and website, and all ciders will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.
