A popular Worthing pub is looking forward to its annual beer festival, with a range of more than 30 real ales and craft lagers, live music and meet the brewer opportunities.

The Cricketers in Broadwater is part of the Sussex-based Good Times Pub Group and there will be something for everyone at the beer festival weekender from Friday, July 18, to Sunday, July 20.

There is a big focus on Sussex beers this year, with Sheffield Park based 360 Degree Brewing, Uckfield based Only with Love and Worthing based Hand Brew Co all offering meet the brewer sessions.

Chirsty MacDonald, manager at The Cricketers, said: "We're really looking forward to our beer festival this year. We've got over 30 ales and we've tried to keep a lot of them Sussex beers, as it's really important for us to showcase some of the local beers.

"We have some unusual ones that we're quite excited about. They're just a little bit different. We have Siren Craft Brew's cherry and chipotle porter, which I'm very excited about, and Vocation Brewery's chocolate stout, which is cool as well, plus a couple of others on the main bar, so I'm definitely proud of those ones.

"For us, because the beer festival is in the summer, our pale ales are probably the most popular ones. We've got the really nice Sussex Blonde, from 360, which is a new one and it's gluten-free, which is quite important.

"Another really cool addition this year is that we're doing meet the brewer. Friday will be 360, Saturday's Only with Love and then Sunday, we've got Hand Brew.

"We always have a really good range of low and no alcohol beers, too, and this year we have some new additions that we are excited about, a really cool range."

The much-loved beer festival is always a stand-out weekend on the local calendar and it does in with Broadwater's Big Day Out on Saturday.

There will be an outdoor kitchen serving up fantastic food all weekend long, a packed line-up of live music, with bands covering everything from rock 'n' roll to high-energy ska – guaranteed to get everyone up and dancing.