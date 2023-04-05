Worthing Tap Takeover 2023 sees 17 pubs and beer venues showcase a complete new line-up of breweries

Following the success of the inaugural Worthing Tap Takeover last year, the passionately independent event returns for 2023 with 17 venues taking part across the town.

Over the weekend April 14 to 16, the 17 independent venues taking part in Worthing Tap Takeover 2023 will each champion an independent brewery from across Sussex and the UK. Last year’s event saw increased footfall at the 15 venues involved and more than £110 raised for Worthing Food Bank.

This year, there are four new venues taking part alongside stalwarts of Worthing’s booming craft beer scene. Each of the breweries is different to last year, which means Worthing can continue to champion the less well-known alongside world-renowned breweries – all passionately independent.

Gemma Clegg, co-owner of Worthing’s award-winning craft Beer No Evil, said: "Worthing has become a secret, seaside craft beer metropolis. It’s been amazing to see it grow and we’re excited to share it with more and more people. Last year’s tap takeover was a huge success. Worthing’s independent community has a great collaborative spirit – and the tap takeover is one of the best examples of it.”

One newcomer is Merakai Brewing CO, which is soon to open The Tasting Room in Stanford Square. Emma O’Neill-Parsons, co-founder, said: "Worthing is such an important destination for the craft beer scene and the tap takeover is an amazing initiative which reinforces that fact. As a new business in the area we are excited to be taking part in a weekend-long festival showcasing some of the UK’s best craft breweries.”

1 . Worthing Tap Takeover 2023 Worthing Tap Takeover 2023 continues to champion the less well-known alongside world-renowned breweries – all passionately independent Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

2 . Anchored Worthing Anchored Worthing will be pouring Downlands Brewery Photo: Anchored Worthing

3 . Beer No Evil Beer No Evil will be pouring Duration Brewing Photo: Steve Robards SR2003062

4 . Bottle & Jug Dept. Bottle & Jug Dept. will be pouring Pomona Island Brew Co Photo: Derek Martin DM1851291a