Worthing Tap Takeover 2024 features four new venues and beers from 18 independent breweries

This is the third year for the successful weekend event, with 18 venues showcasing 18 different breweries and a wide range of beers.

Gemma Clegg, co-owner of Worthing’s award-winning craft Beer No Evil said: “Worthing is an important destination for the craft beer scene. It’s been amazing to see it grow. We are excited to have four new venues taking part this year, which shows how many great new independents are in the town.”

The dates for Worthing Tap Takeover 2024 are April 5 to 7 and each of the independent venues will champion an independent brewery.

Gemma added: "The last two years' tap takeovers have been a huge success. And that’s down to Worthing’s independent community – it has a great collaborative spirit, and the tap takeover is one of the best examples of it.”

The team has again asked venues to choose a different brewery to those who have been involved the past two years.

The reason for this, Gemma explained, is to be able to keep on championing the less well-known alongside world-renowned breweries – all which must be independent.

She said: "It challenges people to keep trying and supporting other breweries. The nature of the tap takeover means each venue can showcase their own, unique style – or try something completely new."

Visit worthingtaptakeover.co.uk or follow @worthingtto on Instagram or Worthing Tap Takeover on Facebook for updates.

Beer lovers will find new takes on old favourites and those embracing the weird and wonderful will have plenty to try, too, from rich barrel-aged stouts to Belgian-inspired ales and mouth-watering sours.

Only independently-owned venues are able to take part and they must pour independently-owned breweries as part of their day-to-day business model.

1 . Worthing Tap Takeover 2024 Gareth and Gemma at Beer No Evil, who organise Worthing Tap Takeover with Laurence from The Old Bike Store Photo: Steve Robards SR2003062

2 . Worthing Tap Takeover 2024 Nigel Watson has moved Anchored in Worthing to 14 Montague Place. He will be pouring Three Legs for Worthing Tap Takeover 2024. Photo: SR staff

3 . Worthing Tap Takeover 2024 Beer No Evil in Brighton Road will be pouring Elusive Brewing Photo: Steve Robards SR2003062

4 . Worthing Tap Takeover 2024 Bottle & Jug Dept. in South Farm Road will be pouring Gravity Well Photo: Elaine Hammond