You watch the chef cook for you in his own kitchen and as you are presented with the most beautiful plates of food, one after another, you realise this is something else.

The tastes are incredible. The food is delicious. The atmosphere is warm and welcoming. This intimate fine dining experience is unique. That is what it is like at FOUR. by Aaron Dalton.

The former head chef at Smoking Goat Soho, Aaron built his own kitchen extension at 14 Woodside Road, Worthing, and turns it into FOUR. restaurant on an 'as and when' basis. The rest of the month, it is just the home he shares with his children.

There are only 20 covers and the dining experience has drawn customers from far and wide, building on Aaron's reputation in London. On Saturday, October 18, there were guests from London and Watford alongside others who live nearby.

Aaron loves to cook over fire on the grill outside and indeed many things on the menu are smoked, even the custard. As you arrive, entering the restaurant through the garden, you pass by this incredibly well-designed outside kitchen, already drooling at the thought but with no idea of what food is to come.

We were given the warmest of welcomes and shown to our allocated seats. It set the tone for a convivial evening where guests were encouraged to get up to watch the cooking and plating up. Nothing was hidden away.

First to come to the table was a burnt onion butter made with honey and topped with fennel pollen from the garden – a lovely touch. This was swiftly followed by a bread board with a choice of focaccia and sourdough.

Buoyed by these amazing breads, we tucked into the first dish, Hot-Smoked Trout Tarlet, beautifully presented and tasting divine. The pastry was just perfect.

Next came a dish Aaron has been working on for some time, inspired by a meal his father-in-law served. Called simply Carrot Crème Fraîche on the menu, it was actually carrot three different ways, served with a tarragon ice cream.

Fire-Roasted Mushrooms featured shitake mushrooms cooked on the fire with lion's mane in a rich mushroom sauce - one of my absolute favourite flavours of the whole evening.

Duck Margaritas held a lot of promise and as we were discussing how this might be served, we were presented with a bowl with three different sauces around the rim.

We were instructed to leave the spoons alone and instead drink the dish through each of the sauces on the bowl - oyster, plum and rhubarb. Aaron explained that he had roasted off all the bones and cooked them overnight to create the stock.

I was able to watch the John Dory go on the grill, which was exciting. Having been fire roasted, it was served with fermented swede, beetroot, apple and lovage leaves. You really have to eat every last bit because there is magic in those sauces, I swear.

The main meat dish, Aged Loin of Pork, was a sensation. Again, so much more than that suggests, with pork three ways, two on the plate and one on a sharing board. The loin was cooked on the fire (of course) and the smoked knuckle on the sharing board, cooked in hay and brought up in smoke, was to die for.

The pace of the courses was perfect, giving time to chat and to watch the preparation but never too long to wait. On to puddings, with two on the menu.

Rhubarb Crème Caramel was actually two separate dishes served together, the rhubarb ice cream being particularly tasty. Then Apple Tartin to finish off, with a smoked crème anglaise poured over it at the table. This was just amazing, right up there with the mushroom sauce as my favourites of the night.

I say final, there was one last surprise, hazelnut and coffee marshmallows that looked so firm but were actually so soft and delicious, the perfect end to the evening.

The whole experience is a one-off. You could not deliver this night after night and that is what makes it so special. Aaron told us the dishes are all designed in his head and perfected on the night, using the best local ingredients.

It is all based on Omakase, a Japanese dining experience where the chef will show you what he will make. "It's about trusting the chef to choose for you," as Aaron explains. This is fine dining that everyone should try, even just once.

