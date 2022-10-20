What you can win from Pollyanna's Kitchen

My Repertoire is the first book written and published by Pollyanna Hutchinson, founder and creator of Pollyanna’s Kitchen.

Filled with recipes for family favourites, dinner party delights and ideas galore, the dishes use Chillish® and Garlish® to pack a flavoursome punch.

Chillish® is the ultimate chilli condiment. It combines a subtle flavoured oil that captures the delicate notes of the exotic chillies, nutty oil and elegant spices, with a contrasting gooey caramelised onion, chilli and garlic ‘gubbins’ which lies at the bottom of the jar.

Pollyanna's Kitchen

And, created as a sensational extension to the award winning Chillish® range, Garlish® is wonderfully unique as it savours the sweet flavourful mixture of crushed roasted garlic, caramelised shallots and subtle spices, blended perfectly with a delicate oil, to craft the rich and very garlicy 2 in 1 condiment.

Be inspired and bewitch your snacks and spine tingling winter warmers with a tang of scrumptious, ghoulish delight this Halloween.

For your chance to win My Repertoire and 4 jars of Pollyanna’s Kitchen’s Halloween condiments answer this question.

What is the Chilli condiment called?

Chillish

Please send your answers with your name and address to [email protected] by Friday, October 28, 1pm.

For more information and recipes, visit https://pollyannaskitchen.co.uk/