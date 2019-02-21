Forget fast fashion this Seaford brand has style with a conscious

When mum of two Jasmine Moulden set up EarthSoul Clothing she wanted to create something she was passionate about.

“I wanted to work at something I had created and was passionate about which was to make baby clothes that weren’t covered in loud logos and slogans and that were relatively gender neutral,” she said.

Stag print trousers

“I also wanted to stay at home with my son.”

The range includes harem pants, hoodies, bibs and leggings starting at ages 0-3 months up to two to three years.

Starting in January 2017 Jasmine initially just had the harems in her collection.

“I always wanted to do matching tops and bottoms,” she said.

Romper suit

“This year I’m adding dresses which will have short and long sleeves and also sleepsuits.”

Before EarthSoul Clothing Jasmine worked as a seamstress for an ethical British yoga clothing company for three years.

“I love it, I loved the routine and repetitive work.

“I learnt so much, it was one of the best things that happened to me and it was my first ever job,” revealed Jasmine.

Two romper designs

“It was at this job I found out about slow, sustainable fashion and I knew it was something I was going to be passionate about because it made complete sense.”

But it isn’t just in relation to her clothes that she is looking at being more sustainable but in her home as well.

“This year I am doing the best I can to be as plastic free as possible,” she said.

“I started making small zero waste and low waste swaps last year in our home.

“I just wanted to extend that conscious living into my business too.”

Jasmine had also previously worked making cabaret costumes but even though she loved creating them she found it was too time consuming.

As a seamstress Jasmine, from Seaford, has created her own patterns for the harem pants, bibs and mittens.

“I know that harem pants for babies are super comfy and flexible as they have a fabric waistband and the rompers I have always wanted to make.

“The romper is the most popular item I do and they are super cute with ties instead of poppers.”

Every item is made to order by Jasmine who works around her two children.

“I could make loads in a day but I work from home so I have to work a lot slower,” she revealed.

“I normally spend a night cutting out items then I can focus on making them the next day.

“Time to make an order really depends on the size of the items but usually it is one to three days - that’s cutting out the fabric, sewing the pattern and then wrapping it up to send.”

The fabric Jasmine uses is sourced from the Netherlands.

“But I would love to change it to the UK,” she said.

“When I first started my fabric came from Brighton and were left overs from London fashion shoots but it wasn’t long before I had my first wholesale order, so I had to look at other companies.”

Patterns on the fabric include stags, geometric triangles and rose gold dots in greys, dusty pinks and blues.

While everything is made by Jasmine she hopes to one day have a team working for EarthSoul Clothing and to create a fair and flexible working environment.

To view the full range, visit earthsoulclothing.com



READ MORE

The mum putting new life into old jumpers



The Eastbourne mum creating children's clothes to fall in love with

