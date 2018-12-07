Fortnite to take centre stage at the Amex Stadium as EStars tournament heads to Brighton

The Amex Stadium will play host to EStars, a major UK and Ireland grassroots esports tournament featuring Fortnite, in January.

Jumping off the Battle Bus on the first weekend of January, EStars featuring Fortnite will see fans and gamers of all levels participate in a series of Battle Royale contests in nine different cities on their tour across UK and Ireland.

EStars featuring Fortnite will visit the best sports stadiums over three months, offering fans of the world’s hottest game the chance to play live and compete against thousands of others. It doesn’t matter how good you are, everyone starts on the Battle Bus as equals.

General tickets are now on sale on www.estars.pro. Tickets are priced at £25, no surplus fee charges will be applied.

This EStars community tournament is open to everyone from the age of 12 upwards to register and they will all be in with a chance to compete for fantastic prize money with over 600 individual cash prizes to be won, which will be spread out across the ten different locations.

The first leg of EStars featuring Fortnite will officially kick off in Glasgow at Celtic Park, from the 4th of January 2019, and heads to Brighton 18-20 January 2019. Those fortunate enough to secure a ticket to any of the events will go head to head against thousands of other players and fight it out for a coveted place at the EStars Grand Final, set to take place at Stamford Bridge, London on the 31st of March 2019. Grand Finalists will be in with a chance of claiming the overall jackpot prize, with the last gamer standing who claims the ultimate Victory Royale, walking off with a cool £25,000!

Details of EStars featuring Fortnite are as follows:

4th, 5th & 6th January 2019 - Celtic Park Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland

11th, 12th & 13th January 2019 – Emirates Stadium, London, England

18th, 19th & 20th January 2019 - Amex Stadium, Brighton, England

1st, 2nd & 3rd February 2019 - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales

15th, 16th & 17th February 2019 - Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

22nd, 23rd & 24th February 2019 - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England

1st, 2nd & 3rd March 2019 – St. James’ Park Stadium, Newcastle, England

8th, 9th, & 10th March 2019 – The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, NI

22nd, 23rd & 24th March 2019 - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

29th & 30th March 2019 - Stamford Bridge, London, England

FINAL: 31st March 2019 - Stamford Bridge, London, England

Fans will have the opportunity to experience the fantastic entertainment on offer, including dance contests, VIP meet and greets and opportunities to win esports swag.

Speaking on the recent announcement, Maeve Finnegan of EStars said: “We are delighted to bring the most popular game in the world to life across the UK and Ireland. EStars featuring Fortnite is for fans of Fortnite to play together. It promises to be an engrossing extravaganza that will be spectacular for the gamers.”

EStars aims to grow and promote esports at a grassroots level, creating an inclusive gaming environment for all players through the provision of major tournaments. It aims to give players at all levels the chance to compete in major gaming tournaments and continue to bring fun, community gaming events to players across the globe.

For more information on EStars featuring Fortnite, visit www.estars.pro