Glow Wild at Wakehurst - Enjoy a magical winter evening and see the UK’s tallest living Christmas tree

Work is well under way for Glow Wild at Wakehurst, the popular event which brings gardens and woodlands alive with lanterns and fire.

Tickets are still available for the annual festive spectacular which runs from November 21, to December 22.

Wakehurst house in Ardingly, which is owned by the National Trust and funded and managed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, will feature hundreds of glowing lanterns, fire torches, soundscapes and projections.

More than 10 artists have created installations that can be found along the magical trail, including willow tunnels with dancing shadows by renowned sculptor Tom Hare. New this year, a bespoke atmospheric soundscape created by Brighton based artists Ithaca will guide visitors along their journey through the wintry landscape.

It also features the UK’s tallest Christmas tree, a giant Redwood, decorated with 1,800 lights, and an 8ft moon lantern towering above Wakehurst’s Black Pond.

Iain Parkinson, Glow Wild’s creative lead, said: “Glow Wild is now a must-see event in the region, and the Wakehurst team have been busy behind the scenes to make it more exciting than ever - it takes over 600 hours of staff and volunteer time to make over 800 lanterns by hand, and we also invite local schools to get involved. I hope in its sixth year, Glow Wild will continue to delight visitors with new artists, a festive atmosphere and the beauty of Wakehurst after dark.”

The trail has been inspired by more than 500 acres of botanic collections and explores the resilience of trees. Visitors can wind their way through a newly designed winter treescape, spot seed-shaped lanterns and marvel at the mesmerising projection on the Mansion created by artist and producer Jony Easterby.

Booking is essential and the event is likely to sell out.

Tickets: adult: £15, child (Ages 4-16): £9, Kew and Wakehurst member adult: £13, Kew and Wakehurst member family: £42, free for under 4s and carers. Car parking included in the price.

For more information visit www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/glow-wild-2019