Hailsham Bonfire celebrations - here’s all you need to know

Hailsham Bonfire Society is set to stage its annual celebration tomorrow (Saturday, October 19).

The bonfire and firework display has relocated to the Western Road Recreation Ground thanks to ongoing support from Hailsham Town Council.

Hailsham Bonfire Society is set to stage its annual celebration tomorrow (Saturday, October 19)

Although some elements have been changed to suit the new venue the evening promises to be as enjoyable as ever. Causes to benefit from this year’s street collection are Care for Carers, Demelza childrens charity, Hailsham Cricket Club, Hellingly Rugby Club and the Friday Night Project, part of the Market Square Youth Cafe.

The procession features more than 12 visiting societies, three marching bands and two drumming groups from across the county.

The procession leaves the Leisure Centre car park at 7.30pm heading onto Vicarage Lane, along the High Street, Market Street, Bellbanks Road, Station Road,George Street, back into the High Street and then halts for a memorial service.

It continues back to Vicarage Lane and the Leisure Centre car park. At 9pm the procession re-forms, again entering the top of the High Street and turning to George Street, South Street, onto Western Road and the recreation ground.

The bonfire is lit at 9.15pm and the grand firework finale starts at 9.30pm. People can watch along the closed section of Western Road, in front of the library and the Hailsham Memorial Institute.