Here’s 19 of the best East Sussex eateries according to the AA Restaurant Guide 2020

The Restaurant Guide 2020 from the AA lists more than 2,000 restaurants awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by its professional inspectors.

Here’s just some of the East Sussex restaurants featured in the new guide. All pictures Google Maps unless otherwise stated. See also: These are 24 of the best pubs in East Sussex according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020

Crossways, Wilmington. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Dale Hill Hotel & Golf Club, Ticehurst. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Deans Place, Alfriston. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

East Sussex National Golf Resort & Spa, Uckfield. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more