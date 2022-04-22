These homes with swimming pools are on the market in the Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst areas

10 homes with swimming pools in the Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst areas

Summer is fast-approaching and it won’t be long until we’re all searching for a way to cool down during a heatwave – we hope...

By James Connaughton
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 1:02 pm

Take a look through some of the best homes on the market across the Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst areas on Zoopla which also offer the convenience of a swimming pool...

1. Rickmans Lane, Plaistow

This Grade II listed property has a tennis court and a heated swimming pool - on the market for £1,725,000 with Savills on Zoopla.

2. Clayton Road, Selsey

This 11-bedroom seafront home has six bathrooms and sea views, as well as an outdoor swimming pool to go with the indoor one pictured - on the market with NEXA Properties Limited on Zoopla.

3. Lagness Road, Runcton

This five-bedroom period house is in a secluded location and includes a swimming pool, tennis court and boule square - on the market for £2,750,000 with Strutt & Parker on Zoopla.

4. Prinsted Lane, Prinsted

This former country club is now a seven-bedroom harbourside home with an indoor swimming pool, sauna and gym/squash court - on the market for £3,950,000 with Strutt & Parker on Zoopla.

