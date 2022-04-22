10 homes with swimming pools in the Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst areas

Take a look through some of the best homes on the market across the Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst areas on Zoopla which also offer the convenience of a swimming pool...
1. Rickmans Lane, Plaistow
This Grade II listed property has a tennis court and a heated swimming pool - on the market for £1,725,000 with Savills on Zoopla.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Clayton Road, Selsey
This 11-bedroom seafront home has six bathrooms and sea views, as well as an outdoor swimming pool to go with the indoor one pictured - on the market with NEXA Properties Limited on Zoopla.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Lagness Road, Runcton
This five-bedroom period house is in a secluded location and includes a swimming pool, tennis court and boule square - on the market for £2,750,000 with Strutt & Parker on Zoopla.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Prinsted Lane, Prinsted
This former country club is now a seven-bedroom harbourside home with an indoor swimming pool, sauna and gym/squash court - on the market for £3,950,000 with Strutt & Parker on Zoopla.
Photo: Zoopla