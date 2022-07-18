10 of the best family properties for sale in Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst and Petworth
Have a look at our lists of some of the best family homes that Chichester and the surrounding areas have to offer – From a thatched cottage in Pagham to a three bed beauty in Bognor.
By Joss Roupell
Monday, 18th July 2022, 3:01 pm
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 3:22 pm
The cottage is situated on Felpham Way and a short walk to George IV playing field and the beach. Felpham village which offers wide ranging amenities and a choice of schools, shops and public houses. The beach is a short walk away and there are also many local recreational facilities including a sports centre with swimming pool, sailing and sports club. (credit Right Move)
3 Bed 1 Bath £325,000
Do you have itchy feet after spending far too much time in the same place over the last two years, or are you looking to move to your forever home with plenty of bedrooms and garden space?
Well you are in luck, as although West Sussex may be one of the UK’s most in-demand and expensive postcodes, but we have put together a list of some of the best value properties for families in Chichester and the surrounding areas.
Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter
This stunning three bedroom home is offered to the market in superb decorative order throughout and boasts a beautifully landscaped private rear garden which has been almost trebled in size with some additional land to the side, and a garage that is located in the nearby compound with a brand new roof! Other key features include an exquisite open plan kitchen/diner that boasts a real modern feel with integrated appliances and has been extended to the rear with bi-folding doors across the back and offering plenty of space for a large table and utilities and opens up onto the stunning patio.
3 Bed 2 Bath
£350,000
(credit Right Move)
This end terrace house is ideally situated on the outskirts of Chichester with easy access to all the popular city amenities. The property is well-appointed and light and bright throughout with mostly neutral interiors offering excellent potential for further improvement and personalisation. The dining/sitting room is a particular highlight, featuring sliding doors which lead to the pretty enclosed garden at the rear.
(credit Right Move)
3 Bed 1 Bath
£325,000
A 3 bedroom house situated in the popular North Bersted area only 1 mile from the town centre and train station. The property is well laid out and has been improved by the present owners including replacement gutters/soffits and landscaping to the rear garden.
3 Bed 1 Bath
£190,000 (credit Right Move)
Offered with no onward chain is this characterful Grade II listed cottage located within the old part of Midhurst town centre. Internally on the ground floor is a dual aspect lounge with wood burner, kitchen, family bathroom and spacious hallway with stairs to the first floor and door to garden. On the first floor are three bedrooms. Outside the garden wraps around the property providing lawn area, timber shed and an outbuilding that provides additional accommodation with cloakroom.
3 Beds 1 Bath (credit Right Move)
A superb and unique character property comprising of a converted and extended former railway carriage situated less than 200m from the beach on Elmer Beach Private Estate. The property is in essence a ground floor garden flat attached to a 2 storey property both behind and above and being of a non standard construction it would not be suitable for mortgage purposes. One of the main features of the property for sale is that it will include the entire freehold of the whole building and as the property behind has only 40 years remaining on the lease this could provide a potential additional income upon lease renewal of c£65,000 at todays market rates. 3 Bed 1 Bath
£240,000 (credit Right Move)
A beautifully restored and updated Grade II period cottage with a south facing garden backing onto the ancient city wall. This delightful home is an ideal main residence or weekend abode, being situated just across the road from the famous Chichester Festival Theatre and just around the corner from the city centre precinct and glorious Priory Park. 2 Bed 1 Bath £525,000 (credit Right Move)
Situated in a no through road within the popular West Sussex village of Northchapel and backing onto farmland to the rear, this delightful 3 Bedroom home has been designed with enjoyment in mind. A particular feature of the home is the rear garden which enjoys fine views and has decking areas, a covered bar and a raised Koi carp pond. Viewing is essential to fully appreciate the space and appeal of this delightful village home.
3 Bed 1 Bath
£350,000
(credit Right Move)
Situated in a tucked away position within a few metres of the local amenities in the village of Pagham and a few hundred metres walk to the beach, the property boasts superb authentic features from a bygone era complemented by the modern comforts expected today. 3 Bed 1 Bath
£595,000
(credit Right Move)