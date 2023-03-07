17th century cottage in Midhurst up for auction

An early 17th century cottage with potential on a large plot near Midhurst is coming up for auction later this month.

Manor Lodge in Cocking, near Midhurst

Three-bedroom Manor Lodge in Cocking is among 138 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £425,000 to £450,000 and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 22 February.

Situated in the historic village of Cocking, between Chichester and Petworth in the heart of the South Downs, the cottage benefits from excellent road links to the coast and surrounding areas via the nearby A272 and A27.

Senior Auction Appraiser & Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is a rare and unique opportunity to renovate an early 17th century cottage, retaining original features, including inglenook fireplace, wood floors, and exposed beams.

“It comes with a substantial plot, extending over one-third of an acre, with stunning views from an elevated semi-rural location.

“There is huge potential to greatly enhance the property and land and complete the restoration. Some building works have taken place, including land drainage, roof repairs, and various maintenance and prep works.

Planning permission has been granted, including to convert the coal store to an office/third bedroom, add a downstairs loo and a large patio.

