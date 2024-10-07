Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A development of 20 new council homes has been opened by Eastbourne Borough Council.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funded by Homes England and the Brownfield Land Release Fund, Lancer Court in Old Town includes one four-bedroom and five three-bedroom houses and 14 one and two-bedroom apartments.

Eight old properties ‘beyond any viable repair’ were demolished on the site to make way for the new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Lancer Court is a stunning council development that will help transform the lives of local people.

A development of 20 new council homes has been opened by Eastbourne Borough Council. Picture: EBC

“All the properties are built to the highest standards, alongside a host of the latest sustainability features.

“At a time when we are dealing with unprecedented financial challenges due to the homelessness crisis, it is a proud moment to see these outstanding council homes opened.”

Nine EV charging points are at the site for the new tenants to use in the communal parking area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four-bed house has been adapted for a wheelchair user with a through floor lift, wet room, rise and fall kitchen and other accessibility features while the four ground floor flats have wet rooms and associated accessible facilities.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “When you consider the obstacles to building council homes, it is an incredible achievement for us to be opening these fantastic new homes today.

“I hope the government will accelerate much-needed reforms to the social housing sector and the system for how we fund them, so we can deliver more high-quality homes like these and tackle a national homelessness crisis that is out of control.”