A Legendary House is for sale!

An intriguing home since the 16th century, and quite possibly much earlier, Pilgrims is thought to be the oldest dwelling of any importance in Eastbourne.

Retaining a wealth of wonderful period detail this lovely house in Old Town is believed to be constructed originally in the form of a timber framed hall house, with massive oak beams from local shipwrecks and, possibly, for the purpose of housing pilgrim monks. There are also rumours of a smugglers’ tunnel connecting with the nearby equally ancient Lamb Inn and the parish church, presumably to hide contraband from excise men. A priest hole is believed to have provided refuge for Roman Catholics during the Reformation.

There are suggestions also that that not only Charles Dickens visited but that it was the home of Sir Walter Raleigh. Owners of note apparently include the Davies Gilbert family, John D. Clarke in the late 1800s, the founder of the well known local architects and, according to a local paper in 1959, by a Countess Hollander

Whilst these fascinating nuggets cannot be declared as fact, a walk through the delightful accommodation will convince anybody of the certainty of a rich and interesting history.

With an unusual amount of natural light the generous accommodation includes a spacious sitting room with a lofty beamed ceiling and inglenook fireplace, 3 other reception areas and a kitchen/breakfast room, three principal bedrooms, dressing room/bedroom4, two bathrooms, a useful cellar and a charming courtyard. There is also garaging nearby.

Pilgrims is now for sale with Rager and Roberts with a price guide of £450,000.