A step towards a greener home: where you can find a sustainable home in Sussex

As the government unveils its ‘biggest building boom in a generation’ and aims for half of UK homes with heat pumps by 2040, Redrow Southern Counties has revealed their most sustainable homes yet are quickly selling out.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the government unveils its ‘biggest building boom in a generation’ and aims for half of UK homes with heat pumps by 2040, Redrow Southern Counties has revealed their most sustainable homes yet are quickly selling out.

Following the sell-out success of Manor Place in Littlehampton, where homes come complete with air source heat pumps, Redrow Southern Counties is inviting homebuyers to explore its Harvest Rise development, just 10 minutes away in Angmering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Place’s popularity highlights the growing demand for eco-friendly homes, all of which featured air source heat pumps and underfloor heating—key to the UK’s net-zero goals. While the average UK home has an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D, Redrow’s Eco Electric homes at Harvest Rise boast a B or higher, significantly cutting energy use and household bills.

Redrow's Heritage Collection Homes

Harvest Rise builds on this momentum with 160 homes featuring air source heat pumps ,underfloor heating, EV charging points, and energy-efficient designs. Set in a peaceful Angmering location, it offers green spaces, walking and cycling paths, and easy access to the Sussex Coast, South Downs, and transport links via the A27 and Angmering Station.

Each of the homes at Harvest Rise are designed to enable low-carbon living, a necessity as one-third of emission cuts will need to come from household transitions to technologies like heat pumps and electric vehicles.

Sales Director Mark Vanson commented:"Manor Place’s rapid sell-out is a testament to the strong demand for high-quality, sustainable homes. We are thrilled to see so many families enjoying eco-friendly living and are excited to offer a similar opportunity at Harvest Rise, with even more homes available to meet this growing demand."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For potential homeowners who are looking to get ahead of the curve when it comes to sustainability, Harvest Rise offers properties starting at £480,000. To make the transition as stress free for homebuyers, Redrow Southern Counties provides Help to Sell and Part Exchange schemes at Harvest Rise.

To find out more about available homes at Harvest Rise, visit www.redrow.co.uk/harvest-rise or contact the team at 01903 337 442.