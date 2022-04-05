Norwood Hill Road, Charlwood, Horley SUS-220504-065406003

A stunning mix of old and new in this beautiful barn conversion in Charlwood, near Crawley

Five bed barn conversion on sale for £1,400,000

By Colin Jenner
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 7:14 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 7:25 am

The Old Barns has been beautifully converted and extended by the current owners to create a stunning mix of old and new. This well thought out home offers approximately 3,500 sq ft of flexible living accommodation with the potential to add further to suit the new owners individual requirements. Located within formals gardens and a separate paddock totally approximately 2.5 acres in a fantastic semi-rural location.

A large paddock is accessed through the main gardens and provides a great area for horses or other animals.

Move Revolution via Zoopla

1. 5 bed barn conversion

2. 5 bed barn conversion

3. 5 bed barn conversion

4. 5 bed barn conversion

