The Old Barns has been beautifully converted and extended by the current owners to create a stunning mix of old and new. This well thought out home offers approximately 3,500 sq ft of flexible living accommodation with the potential to add further to suit the new owners individual requirements. Located within formals gardens and a separate paddock totally approximately 2.5 acres in a fantastic semi-rural location.
A large paddock is accessed through the main gardens and provides a great area for horses or other animals.
Move Revolution via Zoopla
Have you read....: New art exhibition in Crawley Museum examines the important relationship between song, movement and parenthood
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_Worldand like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK