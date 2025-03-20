Advice on oil tank checks for households in Sussex as fifth miss annual boiler service

New guidance has been issued to the 42,000 oil heated households in Sussex on how to inspect their oil tank to check everything is working correctly as part of a routine spring clean of their heating system.

It comes as a survey reveals 22% of people are not having their boiler serviced at least once a year, with a third (31.4%) citing cost as the main reason.

Oil tanks have a good safety record but, as with any heating system, they do need to be well maintained and regularly checked. In support, OFTEC, a registration body for off-gas grid heating technicians, has issued guidance for households on what to look for as part of a spring cleaning checklist. The advice includes:

Inspect the tank regularly for signs of damage– Look for cracks, splits, bulging or discoloration on plastic tanks, and signs of rust or corrosion on metal tanks. Make sure that any support for the tank is also in good condition. Check for any damaged pipes and ensure connections and fittings are tight and in good condition as this can potentially cause leaks or poor performance. If your tank is over 20 years old, seek advice on whether it is time for a replacement.

Look for leaks– Even a small leak can cause problems and a costly clean up bill. Check around the base of the tank and along the pipework for any signs of oil stains or damp patches. Regularly checking your oil level can help you detect any unusual drops in fuel, which could indicate a problem.

Check any fuel sensors are tightly secured– If you have a sensor on your tank to monitor oil levels, make sure it is tightly secured without any gaps. Otherwise, rain water could get into your oil tank and cause issues with your heating system which can be expensive to repair.

Keep the area around the tank clear– While it might be tempting to fence off or cover your tank for aesthetic reasons, this is a potential safety risk and goes against industry recommendations. Keep your tank area clear and ensure there is easy access for fuel distributors.

Check your home insurance– Not all home insurance policies provide cover in the event of an oil leak. Speak with your provider to understand the protections you have in place to support with the costs involved. The most serious leaks can cost tens of thousands of pounds to clean up, so not having insurance is a false economy.

Make sure your tank is secure- If you are away from your property for long periods of time, it's worth getting a secure lock for your tank and ensuring the area is well lit to avoid anyone trying to access your oil.

Don't wait for your oil to run out- Order your oil in good time to avoid more expensive last minute deliveries. Spring is a good time to fill your tank as distributors tend to be less busy. Oil also remains one of the cheapest forms of heating.

Book a professional- Whilst you can make basic tank checks yourself, it's no replacement for a professional. OFTEC registered technicians inspect the tank as part of a service, giving you added peace of mind. This can also save you money in the long run by identifying and resolving issues before they become more serious.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, commented: "After a cold winter where your heating system would have seen heavy use, as we move into spring it's the ideal time to have a spring clean and check everything is in good condition. Oil heating systems have a very strong safety record but it's still important to inspect your tank, as with any other heating appliance.

"Whilst households can make a few simple visual checks themselves, a qualified heating technician will inspect your entire system more thoroughly. Ensuring this happens as part of an annual service is the best way to avoid expensive repairs further down the line and that the system is working as efficiently as possible to give you the best performance."

Oil heating has the potential to be future proof too. Over the past three years, the oil heating industry has also successfully demonstrated how oil heated households could seamlessly transition onto a low carbon renewable liquid fuel to reduce their emissions by 88%, whilst keeping their existing boiler and oil tank. The move would support the UK in achieving its carbon reduction targets in homes which are less suited to alternative technologies.

Malcolm added: "There is sometimes confusion around the future of oil heating systems so it's important to be clear that there is no suggestion that anyone is going to have to remove their working boiler and replace it with a different technology.

"However, all of us do need to play our part in transitioning to greener technologies in the coming years. That's why we are working with the government to secure policy support for renewable liquid fuels which can provide a low cost and practical solution for oil heated households to decarbonise. Keeping your tank in good conditions means you will be ready to make the switch when these fuels are rolled out more widely.”

For more information and to find an OFTEC registered technician, visit www.oftec.org.