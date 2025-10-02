The property is a short stroll away from Aldwick Beach | Purplebricks

Stylish 4-bedroom detached chalet on a corner plot in Aldwick, featuring open-plan living, wrap-around garden, and garage.

Nestled on a generous corner plot in the sought-after area of Aldwick, this beautifully presented four-bedroom detached chalet house offers a versatile family home just a short stroll from Aldwick beach.

Purplebricks is proud to present this stylish property, which boasts spacious and adaptable living accommodation, perfect for modern family life.

The ground floor features a welcoming entrance porch and hall, a comfortable living room with feature fireplace, and a superb open-plan kitchen, dining, and snug area.

The fitted kitchen is modern and airy | Purplebricks

Vaulted ceilings, a central island, and a log-burning stove enhance the heart of the home, while a separate utility room, downstairs shower room, and a bedroom currently used as a home office add practical convenience.

Upstairs, you’ll find two double bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, a single bedroom, and a modern four-piece family bathroom.

The property’s wrap-around garden includes lawn and patio areas enclosed by hedges and fencing, while a detached garage with electric roller door and driveway provides off-road parking.

At a glance Four bedrooms Detached chalet house Open-plan kitchen/dining/snug Living room with feature fireplace Downstairs shower room Walk-in wardrobe to primary bedroom Utility room Four-piece family bathroom Wrap-around garden Detached garage with driveway

Aldwick is well positioned for local amenities and the seafront, while Chichester’s cultural and shopping attractions are just six miles away.

The area also offers easy access to Goodwood, famous for its racecourse, golf courses, and annual festivals, and excellent transport links via the A27 and Chichester rail station.

