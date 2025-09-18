Amended plans for 130 homes on land across Lewes and Mid Sussex districts

Amended plans have been submitted for 130 homes on land across both the Lewes and Mid Sussex districts.

People can view the full application using reference LW/25/0071 at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk.

The public notice said the Outline Planning Permission is for the erection of the homes ‘together with the change of use of an existing barn for a flexible community and/or commercial use, along with associated outdoor space and landscaping, drainage infrastructure, hard and soft landscaping, parking, access and associated works (all matters reserved except for access)’.

A Google Map showing the rough location of the proposed housing development on land east of Lunce’s Hill, Haywards Heath

A new letter at padocs.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk explains the scope and nature of the proposed changes.

The letter said: “A number of revisions have been made to the illustrative layout to address comments from MSDC’s Urban Design Officer, Place Services, and others.”

Among the changes, the letter now proposes ‘a lower density arrangement of dwellings’ and said an illustrative landscaping scheme has been revised to include ‘additional tree planting where space allows’.

The letter said: “The revised illustrative layout is accompanied by an updated Drainage Strategy prepared by RPS, which demonstrates that the surface water flood risk identified on site can mitigate and improve this risk through a landscape-led scheme of attenuation basins.”

It said the illustrative layout has been revised to include more scrub planting, while the previously proposed farmstead arrangement of dwellings in the north western parcel has been re designed.

