An increased demand for detached homes in Rottingdean
The demand for detached properties is influenced by local amenities, communter links and the race for space of those moving out of the capital and nearby Brighton. Detached homes in Rottingdean in East Sussex make up half of property sales in the village from the last year.
The area also boasts cycle routes along the coast and into the South Downs National Park, making Rottingdean a sought-after location for Londoners looking to escape to the country.
Rottingdean is only a few miles away from Brighton and Hove and within 35 minutes of Gatwick Airport, reflecting the high demand for larger properties in Rottingdean by the quality location.
Premium property developer Brookworth Homes is offering a collection of three- and four-bedroom properties at its Skylarks development in Rottingdean. With a range of house types, including detached, semi-detached and townhouses, Skylarks is purposefully built to exceed typical new build standards.
Featuring sustainability and sophistication, all homes include fully fitted and carcassed wardrobes in bedrooms, with Deuren doors and Mandelli handmade Italian handles.
Gavin Rowley, Managing Director at Brookworth Homes commented: "We are dedicated to building thriving community spaces in up-and-coming areas including villages such as Rottingdean in Sussex.
"Rottingdean's close proximity to Brighton offers residents the unique advantage of enjoying the tranquil charm of a historic village while being just a stone's throw away from the vibrant cultural scene, diverse entertainment options, and bustling seaside activities that Brighton has to offer."
Skylarks are currently selling a range of three-and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £825,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home.
For more information on Skylarks visit www.brookworth.com/developments/skylarks or call 01273 254 054.
