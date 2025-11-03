Application for 26 new houses on land near orchard in Burgess Hill

A company has applied to build up to 26 houses on land near Batchelors Farm Orchard in Burgess Hill.

SDP has submitted an application for land adjacent to Batchelors Farmhouse in Keymer Road to Mid Sussex District Council, via the agent Rodway Planning Consultancy Limited.

The Outline Planning Application, with all matters reserved (except means of access from the public highway), is for the ‘residential development and the construction of up to 26 dwellings, with vehicular accesses, and new footpath links to Keymer Road’. It is also for ‘the provision of new landscape amenity space, areas of ecological enhancements, together with associated Highways, Drainage and Utilities works associated with the proposed development’.

The application documents for the 1.35 hectare site can be viewed at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/2634.

The rough location of the proposed new houses near to Batchelors Farm Orchard in Burgess Hill. Photo: Google Maps

The design and access statement by SDP said: “A modest sized scheme can be created within the site that provides a housing mix that will reflect local need, while making good use of the land available.”

The statement explained that the proposed units would, where fronting Keymer Road, ‘respect the current orientation and have a similar build line to Batchelors Farmhouse’. Within the site, the homes would face the road serving them ‘in a traditional manner’. It also anticipates that the new housing will be ‘principally two storeys to eaves level’.

The statement said: “A carefully designed layout will see the safe retention of the important trees and existing hedgerows and will see them supplemented with additional landscaping, using native species. Linked to the improved landscaping is the creation of enhanced ecological margins that will improve the bio-diversity of the site. The surface water will be accommodated in the north-west corner of the site where the land falls naturally. The water detention feature will also bring ecological benefits as part of an holistic approach to bio-diversity.”

The statement explained that the Batchelors Farm Nature Reserve is beyond the western boundary of the application site. It said the proposal would provide ‘significant levels of bio-diversity net gain and ecological enhancement and reinforcement’.

Burgess Hill Town Council’s maintenance team and volunteers planted a new community orchard in Batchelors Farm in March, 2023

It said SDP’s proposals show that a ‘high quality landscape and ecology-led residential scheme’ can be created in this ‘sustainable location’. The statement said new affordable homes can be delivered ‘without having undue impact on the site’s immediate neighbours or the wider area’.

It said: “The site is available, sustainable and importantly, deliverable, and will link to Burgess Hill and the wider area. Planning Conditions on an Outline Permission can ensure compliance with NPPF 24, providing a development that has a strong sense of place, identity, and provides for publicly accessible amenity areas.”

