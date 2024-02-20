Cala Group is a major UK home builder focused on building homes in prime locations throughout the South of England, the Cotswolds and Scotland.

Cala has proposed the delivery of up to 400 much-needed, high-quality homes on Land to the East of Westergate, 40 of which will be affordable. The hybrid application will be seeking outline planning permission for the new homes and full planning permission for the proposed infrastructure.

Should the hybrid application be granted permission, further details of Cala’s wider proposals will follow in a subsequent Reserved Matters Application. The homebuilder intends to bring a variety of choices for house hunters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mix of options means there will be suitable homes for first-time buyers, families, and downsizers.

The development would also deliver the provision of new public open spaces, children’s play areas, and foot and cycle paths throughout the site. Additionally, the application includes detailed plans for an access link bridge to the west, to be restricted to public transport, cyclists and pedestrians until the A29 realignment is complete.

The site is allocated for residential development as part of the Barnham Eastergate Westergate Strategic Allocation contained within the adopted Arun Local Plan. An Online Public Consultation was held in October 2023 that outlined what the scheme would deliver and gave residents the chance to comment on the application at this stage.

Jessica Sparkes, Head of Planning at Cala (South Home Counties) said: “We’re thrilled to submit a hybrid application for our proposed development in Westergate. This is a significant proposal for the economic, social and environmental future of the area, which will see major benefits delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as assisting the Council in reducing the significant undersupply of housing within the district, the proposed new neighbourhood would also provide significant contributions towards the infrastructure requirements.