Application for new entrance area to church in East Grinstead

An application has been submitted to demolish and replace the front porch of West Street Baptist Church in East Grinstead.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application is also for a new entrance area to the church and can be viewed at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/2480.

The application form said the proposal is for ‘changes to the side hall roof shape and alteration side hall elevation along with internal changes to the side hall’, as well as the ‘addition of amendments to previous consents – new internal staircase to replace existing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “This work has already been started under consent DM/22/0738 but changes were made to the original design due to difficulty with electricity and gas service supply. This has been discussed with Katherine Williams (senior planning officer) and on advice we now submit this revised application.”

West Street Baptist Church in East Grinstead. Photo: Google Street View

The application added: “The existing structure is of limited architectural merit and suffers from poor thermal insulation and recurrent water ingress, which detracts from the visual integrity of the principal elevation of the listed building. Its removal will enable the creation of a more sympathetic and functional entrance area, enhancing the visibility of the lower portion of the principal elevation and allowing for a new design of high architectural quality that respects the character of the heritage asset.”

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.