Application for two self-build homes on Copthorne Common
Application DM/25/2379 at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications is for land to the rear of Heathview (Cottages) and is for the proposed ‘residential development of up to two self-build houses’.
It was submitted by the clients’ agent Squires Planning, whose planning statement said: “The site is situated to the south of Copthorne Common Road, to the side/rear of 3 Heathview Cottages. It is located circa 1.8 km northwest of Crawley Down, 200m east of Copthorne.”
The statement added that the site historically formed part of the grounds of Orchard House.
It said: “The proposed development would utilise the existing access onto Copthorne Common Road. As a ‘Permission in Principle’ application, no detailed layout, form or design of the proposed dwellings, or landscaping details are provided. All such relevant details would be provided and confirmed at the technical details stage.”
