Application to replace 26 windows and five doors at vicarage in Ditchling
Notice of the application appeared at publicnoticeportal.uk and was submitted by the Diocese of Chichester for the property 2 Charlton Gardens.
People can view the full application details at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications using reference SDNP/25/03090/FUL.
The public notice described it as: “Replacement of 26 windows, two rooflights and five doors with identical white uPVC units.”
The design and access statement clarified: “The proposed replacement windows and doors will be installed in the same locations as the existing units. While the material will change from timber to white uPVC, the design, proportions, and overall appearance will remain consistent with the existing features. The property is a detached dwelling located on a private access road and is not directly visible from any neighbouring property, thereby minimising any visual impact.”
