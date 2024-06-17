Art-led design and high-end pieces create stunning new show home at The Brambles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Extra-large artwork, a love of strong colour and a carefully curated selection of high-end furnishings have come together to create an inspirational new show home at The Brambles in Crowborough, East Sussex.

Created by Elivia Homes and dressed by Sarah Merrison Interiors, the show home launched on the weekend of June 15 and 15, delighting viewers with its bold colours and stylish design.

The Brambles is a collection of 26 homes bordered by mature woodland in an idyllic countryside setting. Designed to suit varying buyers’ needs, the properties range from two-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom homes. Complementing the meticulous approach that Elivia has taken to building the properties, Sarah Merrison has dressed The Chalkwell – a three-bedroom end-of-terrace house – with high-quality pieces that befit the home’s quality perfectly. She comments:

“My love of strong colour, used thoughtfully, can be seen throughout this delightful house. Extra-large artwork always features heavily in my designs; I start with the artwork and then the rest of the room evolves from that art.

Child's bedroom at The Brambles

“You can see this as you move through the hallway into the large, light-filled open plan sitting/dining room. I’ve used a beautiful colour from the Dulux Heritage range – ‘Olive Tree’ – and complemented it with coordinating artwork in the same tone, teamed with a cream linen button-back sofa and two armchairs from La Residence, along with gorgeous feather-filled cushions. Very large artworks from Oka and huge table lamps frame the fabulous sofa.”

Sarah has also introduced a large, round, whitewashed table from Nicky Cornell with exquisite feature legs into the dining area, along with four super-comfy linen chairs. She has chosen a selection of “gorgeous bits and bobs” to finish the room, including two delightful nickel console lamps.

Upstairs in the show home, the main bedroom features strong indigo walls, toned with a fabulous chunky indigo fabric upholstered bed. Whitewashed ‘Olga’ furniture with dark rattan tops from Sweetpea & Willow and huge lamps create an inviting sense of luxury and calm, softened by plump feather cushions with super-soft mohair throws that complement the sumptuous white bedding.

The second bedroom is equally extravagant, with a seriously strong “Anthracite Black” wall from Elle Decoration and a striking Feather & Black cream linen and studded bed. The white and black piping, luxurious bedding and boho bedside tables with chunky black handles are lifted by the large monochrome artwork and black and white table lamps, sprinkled with a touch of green in the cushions and cashmere throws.

Living Area at The Brambles

The third bedroom is Sarah’s favourite room in the house. She explains: “Bedroom three is a joy. I have used a wonderfully cute safari bed with a grey ‘slate’ roof. Wall murals of the Serengeti surround it. The trees are fabulous, as are the life-size lion, the dangling monkey and the huge giraffe mooching about under a cool tree. Rattan toy boxes, with lots of books and toys, cuddly elephants and mohair throws on the enclosed bed, make it a dreamy space for a very lucky young child.”

Throughout the show home, the quality of the furnishings is evident. The old adage that “you get what you pay for” certainly proves true in this instance, with the choice of pieces delivering an exceptional home that feels not just stylish but comfortable and welcoming.

Philip Brown, Sales and Marketing Director at Elivia Homes Eastern, comments: “We are delighted that Sarah Merrison has brought the newly launched show home at The Brambles to life with such flair. Our early viewers have been wowed by the property and given a true sense of how it could feel to live in this lovely development.”

The area surrounding the Brambles is just as impressive as the new show home. Rolling hills, fields, heathland and the ancient woodland of Ashdown Forest offer plenty of opportunities to explore on foot, by bicycle and on horseback. A little further afield are the beaches of the south coast – perfect for day trips in the sunshine.

Kitchen at The Brambles

Closer to home, Crowborough is packed with independent restaurants, shops and cafes, along with a Waitrose and all the other essential amenities that families require, including an excellent choice of local schools.

For commuters, Crowborough station is an easy walk from The Brambles. From there, trains run direct to London Bridge in 69 minutes and to London Victoria in 75. Drivers also have an easy connection with the M25 courtesy of the A26.