Attractive four-bedroom Littlehampton property comes on the market with no ongoing chain

The detached property is in The Faroes, on the sought-after Beaumont Park estate. Viewings can be arranged through Cubitt & West in Rustington.

The agents say it is a great size with spacious and versatile accommodation, including four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms and a good-size conservatory.

There is also the benefit of an electric car charging point and a sunny-aspect garden with artificial lawn for easy maintenance.

The location is close to Rustington village centre and good schools for all ages are within easy reach.

The agents say it would suit a growing family for many years to come and it has the bonus of an en-suite plus family bathroom and double garage and driveway.

