BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Attractive Pulborough house sold at auction for £320,000

A detached house with garage and gardens but in need of updating in Pulborough went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.
By Cliff MooreContributor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 11:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Moyne, in Stane Street, Codmore Hill, was among 180 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It went under the gavel at £320,000 freehold after strong bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 20 September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Although needing updating, this bay fronted 1930s style house proved to be an attractive proposition.

Most Popular
ATTRACTIVE: Moyne, Stane Street, Codmore Hill, PulboroughATTRACTIVE: Moyne, Stane Street, Codmore Hill, Pulborough
ATTRACTIVE: Moyne, Stane Street, Codmore Hill, Pulborough

“Competitive bidding led to a good price being achieved for the vendor while the purchaser has acquired an excellent property.”

The house provides spacious accommodation over three floors, has double glazing and an oil fired heating system via radiators.

There is a large driveway with a detached double garage, parking area for multiple vehicles and gardens surrounding the property.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The house is situated off the A29 (Stane Street) close to Codmore Hill on the outskirts of Pulborough and approximately one mile from the nearest train station.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Monday 30 October and ends on Wednesday, 1 November. Deadline for entries is 9 October.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.

Related topics:Hampshire