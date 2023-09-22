Attractive Pulborough house sold at auction for £320,000

A detached house with garage and gardens but in need of updating in Pulborough went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Moyne, in Stane Street, Codmore Hill, was among 180 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It went under the gavel at £320,000 freehold after strong bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 20 September.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Although needing updating, this bay fronted 1930s style house proved to be an attractive proposition.

ATTRACTIVE: Moyne, Stane Street, Codmore Hill, Pulborough

“Competitive bidding led to a good price being achieved for the vendor while the purchaser has acquired an excellent property.”

The house provides spacious accommodation over three floors, has double glazing and an oil fired heating system via radiators.

There is a large driveway with a detached double garage, parking area for multiple vehicles and gardens surrounding the property.”

The house is situated off the A29 (Stane Street) close to Codmore Hill on the outskirts of Pulborough and approximately one mile from the nearest train station.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Monday 30 October and ends on Wednesday, 1 November. Deadline for entries is 9 October.