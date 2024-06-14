Auction bidding war over Billingshurst house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Billingshurst house needing refurbishment and repair was sold at auction after a bidding war this week.

End-terrace 12 Saville Gardens was among 175 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It finally went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £221,000 after competitive bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 12 June.

This auction was the 250th to be staged since Clive Emson Auctioneers was founded in 1989.

SOLD: End-terrace 12 Saville Gardens, Billingshurst

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We achieved a great sale price for this property in the centre of Billingshurst – more than £70,000 above the lower freehold guide.

“Our bidder recognised the potential that, although in need of refurbishment throughout, the house provided an ideal opportunity for refurbishment, investment or owner occupation.”

The three-bedroom house is arranged over two floors and has part-tile hung/brick elevations beneath a tiled roof.

Of modern design with gardens to the front and rear with a separate garage in a compound, the house has a gas heating system via radiators and is fully double glazed.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the next auction begins on Monday 22 July and ends on Wednesday 24 July. Closing date for entries is Monday 1 July