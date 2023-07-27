Auction stations across Hastings

An attractive mid-terrace period property located in a popular area of Hastings town centre went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Offered jointly with Just Property, 14 Wellington Square was among 153 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £300,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 26 July.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “The property has formerly been used as office accommodation and it may offer the potential for reinstatement as a residential dwelling, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

SOLD: 14 Wellington Square, Hastings

There is easy access to the seafront, the mainline railway station and various local and national retailers, pubs, restaurants and further amenities.

The property is arranged over five levels, including a lower ground floor.

l Also in Hastings a block of three one-bedroom flats at 24 St. Andrews Square was sold for £250,000 freehold

The fully let three-storey building currently generates £17,820 per annum in rent.

SOLD: 24 St Andrews Square, Hastings

Director and Auctioneer Sam Kinloch said: “I was not surprised to see this freehold investment opportunity acquired.

“Although the property would now benefit from some refurbishment work, we considered it ideal for continued investment or possible resale once refurbished.

“Following any improvements, and in line with the current tenancy agreements, it is also considered there may be scope for a rental increase.”

The building is situated in the heart of Hastings town centre, close to the Priory Meadow shopping centre, Hastings mainline railway station and seafront.

l A parcel of land off John Macadam Way in St. Leonards-on-Sea, offered under instructions from Hastings Borough Council, was sold for £6,000.

The land, extending to 0.29 hectares (0.72 acres), comprises mainly an access road adjacent to the Sainsbury's Supermarket on the outskirts of St Leonards.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday 18 September and ends on Wednesday 20 September. Deadline for entries is 29 August.