Balcombe Open Gardens Day being held in memory of keen villager and gardener Carolyn

The Balcombe Open Gardens Day (Sunday 8th June 1pm - 5pm) is being held in and around the village of Balcombe in memory of Carolyn Robertson, a keen villager and avid gardener.

Carolyn was a journalist for the Mid Sussex Times for 11 years, and was latterly actively involved with Haywards Heath Foodbank.

Organised by the Balcombe Gardeners’ Association, there will be 25 gardens open on the day, ranging from small and medium which are walkable in the village, but several larger ones on the edge of the village. All funds raised will go to St Catherine’s Hospice who helped Carolyn and her family so much.

Every garden has a feature of interest, including a cellist playing, a book garden, and even a garden with games for children. Dogs are welcome in most gardens, as indicated on the programme, and there are also details of accessibility.

The starting point is the Victory Hall, Stockcroft Road, RH17 6HP, in the centre of the village, where tickets can be purchased, together with a list of gardens and a map. Tea, coffee and cakes will be available, as well as plant sales.

Advance tickets can be purchased at Balcombe Stores or via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/balcombe-gardeners-association (small booking fee) Tickets are £10, with under 16s free or with a donation.

Any queries can be directed to Rob McIntyre [email protected]