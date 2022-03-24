Beautiful blooms in Chichester as the clocks spring forward this weekend

These stunning blooms are among those which have been spotted in Litten Gardens as flowers begin to bloom as a result of the picture-perfect weather the city has been enjoying.

The have been pictured ahead of the clocks changing at the weekend when they go forward an hour at 1am on the last Sunday in March which this year is March 27.

The period when the clocks are one hour ahead is called British Summer Time (BST) meaning there will be more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings, sometimes called Daylight Saving Time.

Do you have any picture perfect blooms? We would love to see your pictures!

Send them to [email protected]

1. Litten Gardens, Chichester. Picture by Steve Robards SR2203115 Photo Sales

2. Litten Gardens, Chichester. Picture by Steve Robards SR2203115 Photo Sales

3. Litten Gardens, Chichester. Picture by Steve Robards SR2203115 Photo Sales