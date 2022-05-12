Fontridge Lane, Etchingham, East Sussex SUS-221205-065258009

Beautiful Grade II listed farmhouse in The Weald of Sussex

Five bed detached house in Fontridge Lane, Etchingham for £3,500,000

By Colin Jenner
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 7:05 am

Fishers Farm is a beautiful Grade II listed timber framed farmhouse, dating from the early 17th century. Altered and refaced in the 18th century with further modern additions to the rear, the accommodation is spread over two stories and an attic. Occupying a wonderful countryside setting, surrounded by landscaped gardens and its own land of over 5 acres, yet well placed to enjoy the benefits of the mainline station at Etchingham and access to the A21 and its links to the motorway networks.

Savills - Cranbrook via Zoopla

Grade IIEast Sussex
