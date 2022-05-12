Fishers Farm is a beautiful Grade II listed timber framed farmhouse, dating from the early 17th century. Altered and refaced in the 18th century with further modern additions to the rear, the accommodation is spread over two stories and an attic. Occupying a wonderful countryside setting, surrounded by landscaped gardens and its own land of over 5 acres, yet well placed to enjoy the benefits of the mainline station at Etchingham and access to the A21 and its links to the motorway networks.