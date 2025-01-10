Beautifully-presented family home in Littlehampton with abundance of features

The agents consider viewing to be essential as it offers deceptively spacious accommodation in a cul-de-sac.

The three-bedroom, terraced house, in Cornfield Close, is a modern Regency-style home with a bay window at the front.

The open-plan living / dining room has natural wood parque flooring and there are bifold doors to the garden. The extensively refitted kitchen, with numerous integrated appliances, opens into the dining / breakfast room, all with feature slate-effect flooring.

There are three bedrooms and two of these have build-in wardrobes. There is also a bathroom with modern white suite.

Additional features include uPVC Regency-style double glazing, gas central heating and a contemporary ground-floor cloakroom.

The charming garden has a lawn, patio, and pergola, all enclosed. The garage is located just a few yards away, easily accessed via the rear or front, providing off-road parking or ample storage space.

