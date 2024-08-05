​Beautifully-presented Worthing property with large studio in the garden and wealth of original features

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:51 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 14:51 BST
A central Worthing property with a large studio in the garden has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £625,000 are invited.

The agents say the mid-terrace family home in Westcourt Road is beautifully presented with a wealth of original features throughout, including fireplaces.

Accommodation includes a living room, dining room, breakfast room, modern fitted kitchen, three double bedrooms on the first floor with a shower room and separate WC, and a double bedroom on the second floor with a shower room. The garden is low maintenance and there is off-road parking.

This central Worthing property with a large studio in the garden has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £625,000 are invited

1. Westcourt Road, Worthing : Westcourt Road, Worthing

This central Worthing property with a large studio in the garden has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £625,000 are invited Photo: Robert Luff & Co

This central Worthing property with a large studio in the garden has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £625,000 are invited

2. Westcourt Road, Worthing : Westcourt Road, Worthing

This central Worthing property with a large studio in the garden has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £625,000 are invited Photo: Robert Luff & Co

This central Worthing property with a large studio in the garden has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £625,000 are invited

3. Westcourt Road, Worthing : Westcourt Road, Worthing

This central Worthing property with a large studio in the garden has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £625,000 are invited Photo: Robert Luff & Co

This central Worthing property with a large studio in the garden has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £625,000 are invited

4. Westcourt Road, Worthing : Westcourt Road, Worthing

This central Worthing property with a large studio in the garden has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £625,000 are invited Photo: Robert Luff & Co

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice