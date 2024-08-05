The agents say the mid-terrace family home in Westcourt Road is beautifully presented with a wealth of original features throughout, including fireplaces.
Accommodation includes a living room, dining room, breakfast room, modern fitted kitchen, three double bedrooms on the first floor with a shower room and separate WC, and a double bedroom on the second floor with a shower room. The garden is low maintenance and there is off-road parking.
1. Westcourt Road, Worthing : Westcourt Road, Worthing
This central Worthing property with a large studio in the garden has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £625,000 are invited Photo: Robert Luff & Co
2. Westcourt Road, Worthing : Westcourt Road, Worthing
This central Worthing property with a large studio in the garden has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £625,000 are invited Photo: Robert Luff & Co
3. Westcourt Road, Worthing : Westcourt Road, Worthing
This central Worthing property with a large studio in the garden has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £625,000 are invited Photo: Robert Luff & Co
4. Westcourt Road, Worthing : Westcourt Road, Worthing
This central Worthing property with a large studio in the garden has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £625,000 are invited Photo: Robert Luff & Co