Bespoke Worthing property with incredible split-level galleried landing comes on the market

Bacon and Company says the four-bedroom contemporary-style residence is spectacular, an individual home situated in an elevated location in Honeysuckle Lane, High Salvington, with easy access to the South Downs.

It is a delightful, secluded plot with gardens that have a bright south / west aspect. The home was built in 2012 with many unique design features and versatile accommodation. Offers over £1,250,000 are invited.

There is a living room and kitchen, utility room, study, cloakroom and guest bedroom with en-suite, WC and a feature decked veranda. Oak stairs lead down from the living area to a showcase family room with vaulted ceiling and mezzanine feature.

The first floor has a split-level galleried landing with vaulted ceiling. There are three bedrooms, two of them with en-suites, and a family bathroom. There is also a self-contained annexe/studio with an en-suite, currently used as a cinema room.

The private driveway has ample parking and there is a detached double garage. The gardens are beautifully arranged and offer a great degree of seclusion.

1 . Honeysuckle Lane, Worthing Estate Agent Bacon and Company says this is one of the most outstanding homes to come to the market locally in recent years Photo: Zoopla

2 . Honeysuckle Lane, Worthing The split-level galleried landing with vaulted ceiling overlooks the showcase family room Photo: Zoopla

3 . Honeysuckle Lane, Worthing The showcase family room with vaulted ceiling and mezzanine feature Photo: Zoopla