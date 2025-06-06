Bespoke Worthing property with incredible split-level galleried landing comes on the market

Bacon and Company says the four-bedroom contemporary-style residence is spectacular, an individual home situated in an elevated location in Honeysuckle Lane, High Salvington, with easy access to the South Downs.
It is a delightful, secluded plot with gardens that have a bright south / west aspect. The home was built in 2012 with many unique design features and versatile accommodation. Offers over £1,250,000 are invited.
There is a living room and kitchen, utility room, study, cloakroom and guest bedroom with en-suite, WC and a feature decked veranda. Oak stairs lead down from the living area to a showcase family room with vaulted ceiling and mezzanine feature.
The first floor has a split-level galleried landing with vaulted ceiling. There are three bedrooms, two of them with en-suites, and a family bathroom. There is also a self-contained annexe/studio with an en-suite, currently used as a cinema room.
The private driveway has ample parking and there is a detached double garage. The gardens are beautifully arranged and offer a great degree of seclusion.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.