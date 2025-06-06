Bespoke Worthing property with incredible split-level galleried landing comes on the market

Published 6th Jun 2025
A Worthing property built to a bespoke design just over ten years ago is now for sale and the agents say it is one of the most outstanding homes to come to the market locally in recent years.

Bacon and Company says the four-bedroom contemporary-style residence is spectacular, an individual home situated in an elevated location in Honeysuckle Lane, High Salvington, with easy access to the South Downs.

It is a delightful, secluded plot with gardens that have a bright south / west aspect. The home was built in 2012 with many unique design features and versatile accommodation. Offers over £1,250,000 are invited.

There is a living room and kitchen, utility room, study, cloakroom and guest bedroom with en-suite, WC and a feature decked veranda. Oak stairs lead down from the living area to a showcase family room with vaulted ceiling and mezzanine feature.

The first floor has a split-level galleried landing with vaulted ceiling. There are three bedrooms, two of them with en-suites, and a family bathroom. There is also a self-contained annexe/studio with an en-suite, currently used as a cinema room.

The private driveway has ample parking and there is a detached double garage. The gardens are beautifully arranged and offer a great degree of seclusion.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

