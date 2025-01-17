Bexhill-on-Sea flat with garden going up for auction
Flat 1, 72 Windsor Road, is among 176 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
it is listed with a leasehold guide price of £135,000 to £140,000 and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 6 February.
Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “We are anticipating strong interest for this flat which has the attraction of a garden.
“It also has a gas heating system via radiators and double glazed windows throughout.
“Once enhanced, we consider it would be ideal for owner occupation or investment.”
The flat is located just a short walk away from the seafront, as well as the town centre with its wide array of amenities and the mainline railway station.
Tenure is the remainder of 199-year lease from May 1988.
Clive Emson Auctioneers, which has its regional office in Brighton, was recently awarded Residential Auction Service of the Year in The Negotiator Awards 2024, the Oscars of the UK’s residential agency sector.
The first auction of eight in 2025 by the firm, founded 36 years ago, concludes on 6 February, with bidding live from 4 February.
See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.