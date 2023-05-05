Bidding war erupts over Lancing bungalow

A well-appointed bungalow needing updating in Lancing was sold at auction this week after a bidding war.

43 Monks Avenue, Lancing

Semi-detached 43 Monks Avenue was among 131 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It eventually went under the auctioneer’s gavel for £258,500 at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 4 May.

Senior Auction Appraiser & Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Strong pre-auction interest turned into competitive bidding which saw this property exceed the freehold guide.

“Although this two-bedroom 1930s-style bungalow needs updating, it has great potential and our bidders recognised how it could be transformed with a little work.”

The bungalow is situated close to the town on the north side of the road close to its junction with Hadlow Way.

Local shopping facilities and amenities are easily accessible with the seafront lying a mile to the south and the nearby A27/A259 providing excellent road links to Brighton, Worthing and all surrounding areas.

There are gardens to the front and rear with a shared driveway, the rear garden being of good size, mainly laid to lawn with flower and shrub borders.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the fourth of eight this year, ends on Thursday 15 June. Closing date for entries is 22 May with the catalogue available from 26 May.