Bidding war over Crowborough cottage with clock tower

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vacant cottage needing complete refurbishment and an adjoining clock tower near Crowborough was sold at auction after a bidding war this week.

Clock Tower Cottage in Wadhurst Road, Mark Cross was among 175 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with BTF Partnership, it went under the gavel at £259,999 freehold after sustained bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 12 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The auction was the 250th to be staged since Clive Emson Auctioneers was founded in 1989.

AUCTION: Clock Tower Cottage in Wadhurst Road, Mark Cross

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “Although this property is in need of complete refurbishment and repair throughout, our bidders could see the potential.

“We considered that, once enhanced, the cottage would be ideal for owner-occupation or investment.”

The cottage and adjoining clock tower are located in a rural location within easy reach of Wadhurst and Rotherfield as well as Royal Tunbridge Wells with its various retailers, schools and railway station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the next auction begins on Monday 22 July and ends on Wednesday 24 July. Closing date for entries is Monday 1 July