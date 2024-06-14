Bidding war over Crowborough cottage with clock tower
Clock Tower Cottage in Wadhurst Road, Mark Cross was among 175 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Offered jointly with BTF Partnership, it went under the gavel at £259,999 freehold after sustained bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 12 June.
The auction was the 250th to be staged since Clive Emson Auctioneers was founded in 1989.
Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “Although this property is in need of complete refurbishment and repair throughout, our bidders could see the potential.
“We considered that, once enhanced, the cottage would be ideal for owner-occupation or investment.”
The cottage and adjoining clock tower are located in a rural location within easy reach of Wadhurst and Rotherfield as well as Royal Tunbridge Wells with its various retailers, schools and railway station.
