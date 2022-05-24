Billingshurst home with 16 acres, pool and tennis court for £3m: Look inside

The property features a galleried reception hall; principal rooms all westerly facing, with bi-fold doors across the entire width of the property accessing an extensive Indian sandstone terrace, rear lawn and meadows; six bedrooms all with en suites; cinema room; indoor swimming pool; tennis court and separate two-bed annexe.The main living room offers space and stunning views over the rear garden and meadows. The open fire, with contemporary wood burner, is the focal point of the room.

The additional reception room has cinema screen with HD projector and cinema audio. At the far end of this room, is a triple aspect dining area, with French doors leading out to the tennis court.The principal bedroom features its own steel and glazed balcony offering far-reaching views over the estate. The substantial en suite bathroom comprises a walk-in shower, double bath, twin sinks set in modern vanity units. There is also a separate dressing room.

The gardens and grounds are accessed through remote controlled electronically operated gates, which lead onto the sweeping driveway, with a central rockery and parking for around twenty vehicles.

There are several additional outbuildings set on the property.

All photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by Surrey Estates.

1. 6 bed detached home on the market for £3,000,000 Roundstreet Common, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst RH14 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

