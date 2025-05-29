Brand new show home launching this weekend in Plumpton Green

Elivia Homes is proud to launch a brand new show home at Rectory Meadows on Saturday 31st May and Sunday 1st June.

The 2025 World Happiness Report highlights the importance of family connections when it comes to feeling contented. The report finds that those who eat frequently with others are a lot happier than those who dine alone. Likewise, happiness rises with household size, with homes of four people being significantly happier than those where people live alone. As the report points out, most family interactions take place within the home. This means that the layout and quality of a house can do much to support family happiness – as the new show home at Rectory Meadows in East Sussex is most ably demonstrating.

Rectory Meadows is a luxurious collection of award-winning, family-focused houses from Elivia Homes. The gracious residences offer two to five bedrooms, interspersed with green open space, encouraging a strong sense of community for residents.

The new show home – the beautiful, spacious ‘Upperberry’ house type (plot 11) – launches on 31st May 2025. The home showcases considerate design, with plentiful space for family members to interact, from the shaker-style kitchen with sociable breakfast bar to the large living room. Bifold doors from the kitchen and French doors from the living room open out onto the generous garden, ensuring family members can flow from indoors to out as the weather permits. There’s a separate dining room as well, ensuring everything from family meals to entertaining can be accommodated perfectly.

Interior of The Upperberry at Rectory Meadows

The extensive, family-friendly spaces are not at the expense of privacy. With a study downstairs and a fifth bedroom upstairs that could easily serve as a second office, there is plenty of room for those who need to work or study at home. Impressively, three of the four double bedrooms upstairs come with en-suite bathrooms, while two also boast large built-in wardrobes.

Space, style and superb attention to detail speak to the quality of The Upperberry at every turn. The home feels luxurious but also welcoming – the ideal setting for family life.

Rectory Meadows’ location adds to the outstanding family appeal. The traditionally designed exteriors fit beautifully with the existing architecture of the quaint Sussex village of Plumpton Green, just a stone’s throw from the rolling hills of the South Downs National Park. The park provides over 1,600 square kilometres of hills, heathland, river valleys and ancient woodland, stretching all the way to the white cliffs of the Heritage Coast and dotted with market towns and thriving villages.

Plumpton Green is one such village, with traditional country pubs, a church, a post office and a bustling village store stocking a wealth of daily essentials. The Plough Inn, a gastro pub with a beer garden, heated terrace and children’s play area, is a particular local favourite. The village is also home to a Good Ofsted-rated primary school, while further Good primaries, secondaries are further education establishments lie within a few minutes’ drive.

The Upperberry, the new show home at Rectory Meadows

For many families, an easy commute is the final essential element contributing to overall happiness. Rectory Meadows delivers on this front too, with direct trains from Plumpton Station reaching London Victoria in an hour.

Philip Brown, Sales and Marketing Director at Elivia Homes Eastern, comments: “From outstanding homes to a verdant, community-centric setting, Rectory Meadows has all the ingredients for an idyllic family life. We are delighted to be opening the doors of the gorgeous Upperberry show home, to provide homebuyers with a glimpse of the superb lifestyle on offer in the captivating part of East Sussex.”

Families keen to know more about life at Rectory Meadows and tour the new show home can book a viewing online or by calling 01273 803303. Prices at Rectory Meadows start from £435,000. For further information, visit https://www.eliviahomes.co.uk/developments/rectory-meadows.