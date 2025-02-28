Brighton city centre flats up for auction as investment

Five studio flats generating more than £51,000 in rent per annum near Brighton seafront are coming up for auction in March as an investment opportunity.

Flats 2, 4, 5, 6 & 7 at 21 Burlington Street are among 145 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

They are listed as one lot, with a leasehold guide price of £420,000 to £430,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 20 March.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “These flats, just off Kemp Town seafront, are currently let at £51,672 per annum and ideal for continued investment.

“The five studio flats are arranged over the first, second and third floors of two adjoining Regency properties, situated just yards from the beach.

“These flats are offered for sale with contemporary fixtures and fittings in good decorative order throughout and each is let on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement generating between £736 and £920 in rent per calendar month.”

Situated on the west side of the street, located between St George’s Road and Marine Parade, the property is within easy access of comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities of Kemp Town.

The city centre, with its range of bars, restaurants and mainline station is easily accessible, with excellent road links via the nearby A259 linking all coastal towns.

Tenure for all the flats is a 125-year lease from September 2010 at a current ground rent of £200 per annum each.

Also in Brighton, twelve garages and five adjoining parking spaces in the city centre are being offered on instructions of Brighton & Hove City Council.

Land & Buildings, west side of New Dorset Street have a freehold guide price of £290,000 to £300,000.

Ten of the garages and two of the parking spaces are let at £15,799 per annum, with the estimated rental £21,799 per annum.

Richard added: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire the freehold of garages and parking spaces where parking is often at a premium – with the potential for rental growth.”

The garages are of concrete construction with corrugated flat rooves and up-and-over doors. The parking spaces have been tarmacked.

They are situated in the Westhill area of Brighton being just off Upper Gloucester Road between Brighton station and Churchill Square.

A vacant shop and maisonette in need of refurbishment and repair in Seaford is listed with a freehold guide price of £250,000-plus.

Located at the heart of town, 44 Broad Street is arranged over three floors as a ground floor lock-up retail unit and a self-contained four-bedroom maisonette above.

Richard added: “The retail unit is situated in a busy secondary commercial thoroughfare and the maisonette is approached to the rear via an archway.

“It offers light and spacious accommodation with full double glazing and a gas heating system via radiators but is in need of refurbishment and repair.

“We consider it ideal for owner-occupation by a retail business owner, or it could be let to provide a good income once works have been carried out.”

The property is situated close to Broad Street’s junction with Sutton Park Road and is near multiples including Coral, Specsavers and Santander.

The mainline railway station and seafront with its leisure facilities is within easy access. There are excellent road links to Eastbourne, Brighton and all surrounding areas via the nearby A259.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/256/65/

