Brighton home with clifftop sea views is on the market chain free

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:22 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This clifftop home in Brighton close to the marina and with views out to sea is on the market.

The corner-plot property, in Cliff Road, is for sale via Purple Bricks with offers in the region of £1million invited.

The home has three storeys, with a welcoming entrance hall offering storage and access to a WC/utility room. Glass-panel doors lead to the impressive open plan kitchen/breakfast room, with integrated appliances, with double doors through to the equally impressive open plan living/dining room, which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows looking out towards the sea.

The living/dining room leads back round to the hall, with stairs to the lower and upper floors.

Downstairs are three double bedrooms, one with an en suite, and the family bathroom and an office/study with access to the rear garden.

Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom with en-suite shower room, and a second study – which could also be used as a dressing room.

For more details, including pictures, floorplan and virtual tour, visit the Purple Bricks website.

The property, in Cliff Road, Brighton, is on the market with Purple Bricks with offers in the region of £1million invited

1. Cliff Road, Brighton

The property, in Cliff Road, Brighton, is on the market with Purple Bricks with offers in the region of £1million invited Photo: Purple Bricks

The open-plan living/dining area has stunning floor-to-ceiling windows

2. Cliff Road, Brighton

The open-plan living/dining area has stunning floor-to-ceiling windows Photo: Purple Bricks

The kitchen has integrated appliances including double ovens and a gas hob inset to the kitchen island

3. Cliff Road, Brighton

The kitchen has integrated appliances including double ovens and a gas hob inset to the kitchen island Photo: Purple Bricks

The kitchen island features a seating area

4. Cliff Road, Brighton

The kitchen island features a seating area Photo: Purple Bricks

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonPurple Bricks
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice