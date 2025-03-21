Brighton home with clifftop sea views is on the market chain free

The corner-plot property, in Cliff Road, is for sale via Purple Bricks with offers in the region of £1million invited.
The home has three storeys, with a welcoming entrance hall offering storage and access to a WC/utility room. Glass-panel doors lead to the impressive open plan kitchen/breakfast room, with integrated appliances, with double doors through to the equally impressive open plan living/dining room, which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows looking out towards the sea.
The living/dining room leads back round to the hall, with stairs to the lower and upper floors.
Downstairs are three double bedrooms, one with an en suite, and the family bathroom and an office/study with access to the rear garden.
Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom with en-suite shower room, and a second study – which could also be used as a dressing room.
