Brighton property: Take a look inside Zoopla's most expensive home for sale in Sussex - on the market for £15,000,000

Take a look inside the most expensive property in Sussex currently listed on Zoopla.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 11th May 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:34 BST

The property, in Kings Esplanade, Hove, is up for sale with estate agent Pereds and is on the market for £15 million.

The exceptional contemporary home has stunning views of the sea, an adjoining cottage, a neighbouring professional recording studio and private parking for seven cars.

Situated on the site of a former Victorian ladies’ bathhouse, Medina House was completed in 2020 in fulfilment of a brief for an environmentally sustainable family home.

It has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a shower room, three cloakrooms, a study, office, library, music room, gym, sauna and an open-plan living room/kitchen/dining room.

It also has a humidity and temperature-controlled wine store, a south-facing walled courtyard garden and a sunken garden/orangery.

Take a look inside it below.

All details and images courtesy of Zoopla.

This is the most expensive property in Sussex currently listed for sale on Zoopla

This is the most expensive property in Sussex currently listed for sale on Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

The seafront complex has gorgeous views

The seafront complex has gorgeous views Photo: Zoopla

The property is situated on the site of a Victorian bathhouse.

The property is situated on the site of a Victorian bathhouse. Photo: Zoopla

The house has an open plan living area/dining room/kitchen

The house has an open plan living area/dining room/kitchen Photo: Zoopla

