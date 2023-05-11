Take a look inside the most expensive property in Sussex currently listed on Zoopla.

The property, in Kings Esplanade, Hove, is up for sale with estate agent Pereds and is on the market for £15 million.

The exceptional contemporary home has stunning views of the sea, an adjoining cottage, a neighbouring professional recording studio and private parking for seven cars.

Situated on the site of a former Victorian ladies’ bathhouse, Medina House was completed in 2020 in fulfilment of a brief for an environmentally sustainable family home.

It has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a shower room, three cloakrooms, a study, office, library, music room, gym, sauna and an open-plan living room/kitchen/dining room.

It also has a humidity and temperature-controlled wine store, a south-facing walled courtyard garden and a sunken garden/orangery.

Take a look inside it below.

