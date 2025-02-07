Brighton rooms with a view sold at auction

A balcony flat with views but in need of updating in Brighton was sold at auction this week.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One-bedroom 57 Embassy Court in Kings Road was among 177 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Oakley Property, it went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £159,000 leasehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 6 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Our bidders recognised that properties such as this are rarely available – the flat forms part of the fifth floor of an iconic 1930s landmark building situated directly on Brighton seafront.

SOLD: 57 Embassy Court in Kings Road, Brighton

“Our buyer could see that although the flat is in need of updating it has panoramic views over the seafront and surrounding city centre and will make a fine home or could be let to provide a good income once works are carried out.”

The flat is located on the west side of the building situated on the Brighton and Hove borders, with direct access to the seafront with its leisure facilities.

A building plot with planning consent for three flats west of 94-96 Lewes Road in Brighton city centre was sold for £135,000 freehold.

Richard added: “This opportunity to acquire an irregular shaped building plot in the heart of the city centre just off the Lewes Road attracted strong interest and is another example of land sales doing well at Clive Emson auctions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plot has consent for a new build development of contemporary design over three floors comprising two two-bedroom flats on lower ground and ground floor and a one-bedroom flat on the first floor.

The plot is located on the Vogue Gyratory just off the Lewes Road close to comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities with the city centre situated just over a mile away to the south.

Clive Emson Auctioneers, which has its regional office in Brighton, was recently awarded Residential Auction Service of the Year in The Negotiator Awards 2024, the Oscars of the UK’s residential agency sector.

The second auction of eight in 2025 by the firm, founded 36 years ago, concludes on 20 March, with bidding live from 18 March. Closing date for entries is 24 February.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.