Cala launches First Homes in Wivelsfield

Cala Homes has launched the first ever homes in its South Home Counties region to be made available through the Government-backed First Homes scheme, offering an exciting new opportunity for first-time buyers.

The First Homes scheme is designed to assist first-time buyers by offering homes at a discount of between 30% to 50% below market value. The same discounted percentage is available when the home is resold, ensuring that future first-time buyers can continue to benefit.

At The Oaks development in Wivelsfield, ten stylish one-bedroom apartments will be made available at this discount under the scheme.

Liz Stone, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala South Home Counties, said: "We are delighted to bring the First Homes scheme to our South Home Counties region for the first time.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for first-time buyers to secure a beautifully designed home at an affordable price. We’re proud to play our part in supporting more people taking their first steps into home ownership."

The apartments have been thoughtfully designed with first-time buyers in mind, offering modern layouts, high-quality finishes and great access to local amenities, and transport links in a stunning location.

The Oaks reflects Cala’s commitment to supporting the communities where it builds. As part of this, The Oaks will include a Community Pledge, part of a UK-wide initiative to go beyond standard planning obligations and make a meaningful impact in the local area. Each Pledge is tailored to the needs of the local community, informed by input from Cala’s on-the-ground teams.

The Oaks will be launching this month, and potential buyers can register their interest in the First Homes apartments at The Oaks by calling 07341 590415 or visiting the website.