Character-filled detached house in Worthing available chain free at £725,000

This character-filled four-bedroom detached house in Southview Gardens, Worthing, is available chain free, priced at £725,000 with Michael Jones.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 5th May 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:35 BST

An internal inspection comes highly recommended to fully appreciate the deceptive size and quality of the accommodation.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1. Southview Gardens Worthing

A deceptively spacious four-bedroom family house in Worthing that is chain free, available through Michael Jones for £725,000 Photo: Zoopla

2. Southview Gardens Worthing

A deceptively spacious four-bedroom family house in Worthing that is chain free, available through Michael Jones for £725,000 Photo: Zoopla

3. Southview Gardens Worthing

A deceptively spacious four-bedroom family house in Worthing that is chain free, available through Michael Jones for £725,000 Photo: Zoopla

4. Southview Gardens Worthing

A deceptively spacious four-bedroom family house in Worthing that is chain free, available through Michael Jones for £725,000 Photo: Zoopla

